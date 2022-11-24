Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $163,763,000 after buying an additional 67,316 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 215,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.19. 42,724,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,820,152. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $334.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $411.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

