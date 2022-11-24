Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $222.71. 825,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,697. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

