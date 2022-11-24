Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.52. 2,405,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,677. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day moving average of $214.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

