Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 140.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 94.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

