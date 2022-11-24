Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 125 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 54.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $5.27 on Thursday, hitting $962.43. The company had a trading volume of 387,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,273. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $888.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $833.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.