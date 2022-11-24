Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.02. 323,548 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

