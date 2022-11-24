Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

