Dean Mintz Sells 41,095,891 Shares of Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Rating) insider Dean Mintz sold 41,095,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.97), for a total transaction of A$60,000,000.86 ($39,735,099.91).

Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia. It offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

