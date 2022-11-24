Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Reduced by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

NYSE:DE opened at $437.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.29. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.