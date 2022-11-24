Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.09. 45,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 47,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.84% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

