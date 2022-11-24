DEI (DEI) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. DEI has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $31,786.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00473543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018147 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

