DEI Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $63,226.05 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00469287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025592 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018013 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.