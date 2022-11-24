Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Director A Alexander Taylor II Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Delta Apparel Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
See Also
