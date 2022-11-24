Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Director A Alexander Taylor II Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Apparel Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 22.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 205.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 33.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

