DeltaFi Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $10,980.55 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.36 or 0.08522513 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00481703 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.56 or 0.29554441 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.