Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO Robert P. Verostek Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denny’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DENN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 597,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,203. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $701.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Denny’s

Several research firms have issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

