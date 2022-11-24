Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $438.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.

In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 135,875 shares in the company, valued at $747,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 135,875 shares in the company, valued at $747,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,497 shares of company stock worth $1,223,182. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

