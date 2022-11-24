Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $63.00

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut South Pacific Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.17.

South Pacific Resources Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.49. South Pacific Resources has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Pacific Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Pacific Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

