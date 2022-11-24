Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.35 ($6.48) and traded as high as €7.44 ($7.59). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.44 ($7.59), with a volume of 5,602,780 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.55 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

