Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.11) to GBX 3,000 ($35.47) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Up 1.6 %

About Diageo

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 338,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

