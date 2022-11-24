Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Up 1.2%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.69. 34,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 480,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DMS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
