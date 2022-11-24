DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.00 million-$575.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.59 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $106.40.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.