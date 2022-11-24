Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,890 ($34.17) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,497.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,495.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,833.90.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93). In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

