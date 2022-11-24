DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Head-To-Head Contrast

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CoreCard alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million 5.33 $9.04 million $1.79 16.88 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.17 -$53.67 million ($0.76) -0.37

Risk and Volatility

CoreCard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CoreCard has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreCard and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

CoreCard presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.51%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $1.84, indicating a potential upside of 550.90%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than CoreCard.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 23.21% 31.33% 24.29% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -37.69% -160.42% -37.28%

Summary

CoreCard beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard

(Get Rating)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.