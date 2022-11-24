DLD Asset Management LP Invests $7.41 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Zendesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,465.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.48. 3,638,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $130.83.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

