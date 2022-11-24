DLD Asset Management LP Purchases 15,375 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Citrix Systems comprises about 1.3% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $11,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

About Citrix Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS remained flat at $103.90 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.