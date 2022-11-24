Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.04 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $7.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of DLTR opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

