Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.25 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,106. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.94. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dollar Tree

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.