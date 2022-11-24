Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 3,608,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

