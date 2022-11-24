Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

