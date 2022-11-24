Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Theodore B. Young Sells 12,500 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 365,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $785.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.