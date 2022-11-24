Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $297.99.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

