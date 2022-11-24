Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 88.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

