Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $356,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 44.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

