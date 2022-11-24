Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.5 %

GSK stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.