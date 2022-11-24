Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 230,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.