Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.77 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $201,700 over the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

