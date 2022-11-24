Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

