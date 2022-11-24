Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 156,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

