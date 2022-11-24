Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 302.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,550 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 386,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group
In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Price Performance
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.
Alaska Air Group Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.