Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 857 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

