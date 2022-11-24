Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

