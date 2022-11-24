Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $71,329.23 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.08 or 0.08521963 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00481148 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.60 or 0.29520404 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
