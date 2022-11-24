Draper Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 1.2% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $141,873,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Zscaler by 257.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.97.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
