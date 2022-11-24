Draper Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hershey comprises about 0.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.17. The stock had a trading volume of 859,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

