Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.31

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.31 and traded as low as C$30.68. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$31.40, with a volume of 38,586 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DRM. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

