Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUE. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of DUE stock traded up €0.12 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €32.24 ($32.90). 84,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

