Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.10. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 80,896 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

