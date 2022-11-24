Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Dynatronics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.
