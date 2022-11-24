EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.74 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $69.74 million and $22,512.94 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00472472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.23141485 USD and is up 46.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,972.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

