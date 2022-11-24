Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Position Cut by HoldCo Asset Management LP

HoldCo Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana makes up 1.3% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned 1.53% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

